Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $30,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,850 shares of company stock worth $924,754 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

