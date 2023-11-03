Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,652. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $245.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.45.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

