Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.86

Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.86 and traded as high as $22.29. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 4,041 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taylor Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 33.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 217.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 64.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

