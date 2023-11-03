Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.32.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.30 to $7.78 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.24%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

