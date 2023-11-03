The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 814.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GGZ opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

