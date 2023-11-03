The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 814.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

GGZ opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.02.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.