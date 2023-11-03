The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

