Thomas A. Sansone Sells 19,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JBL opened at $124.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $141.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.