Thomas M. Havens Sells 7,000 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 528,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 1,617.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 447,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

