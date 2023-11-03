Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,212 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.