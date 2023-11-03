TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.
TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,532 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $105,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in TriNet Group by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TNET opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $121.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.10.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
