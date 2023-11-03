TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TriNet Group

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,938.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock worth $8,137,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,532 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $105,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in TriNet Group by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $121.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.