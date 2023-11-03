Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 9.8% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

