Tuula Rytila Buys 8,000 Shares of Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider Tuula Rytila purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$14.40 ($9.17) per share, with a total value of A$115,200.00 ($73,375.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Breville Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Breville Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.26%.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

