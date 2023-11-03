U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USPH opened at $83.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 89.12%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.