UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $137.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

Shares of PDD opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

