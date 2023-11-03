Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,279 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $36.60 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.