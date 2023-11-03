Under Armour, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Under Armour Trading Up 3.5 %

UAA opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.