United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDIRF. HSBC lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $21.49 on Friday. United Internet has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

