Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Unitil worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 136.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Stock Up 2.4 %

UTL opened at $46.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $754.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $60.59.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

