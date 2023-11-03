Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Major Shareholder Purchases $149,913.60 in Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,336,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,291.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 2,505 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %

UEIC opened at $7.85 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.30). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 7,620.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 133,208 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 168.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at $151,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 575,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 463,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

