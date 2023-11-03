Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

UTI has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $9.35 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $318.55 million, a P/E ratio of 233.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $153.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.