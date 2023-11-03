V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush cut their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE:VFC opened at $14.81 on Thursday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in V.F. by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 943,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 47.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,879 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

