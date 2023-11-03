Vance W. Tang Sells 2,288 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.5 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $187.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.28 and a 52 week high of $192.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

