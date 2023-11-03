Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

