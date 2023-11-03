Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 756.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on YMAB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

YMAB stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.37% and a negative net margin of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

