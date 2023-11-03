Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.53%.

CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

