Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 295 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Glaukos by 17.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 40.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 157.9% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 137,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,462 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 92,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GKOS stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

