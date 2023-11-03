Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCL. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE:SCL opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.85. Stepan has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.73 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Stepan’s payout ratio is 64.32%.

About Stepan

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

