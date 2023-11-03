Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 172.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 2.01.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,968,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,562 shares of company stock worth $4,168,140 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

