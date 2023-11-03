Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 378.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.4% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 6.5 %

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

