Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Doximity by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Doximity by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Doximity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

