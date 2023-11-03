Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.09. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hamilton Lane news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.