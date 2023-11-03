Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $586,000 Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Concentrix by 168.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $79.16 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,665.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Concentrix

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.