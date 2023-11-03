Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

