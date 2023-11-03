Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $606,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,571 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.