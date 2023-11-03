Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $617,000 Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

CUZ opened at $19.10 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

