Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $622,000 Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CSW Industrials by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $8,479,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $159,614.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $510,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $159,614.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,238 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $171.62 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.70 and a 52 week high of $190.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average is $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

