Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TEGNA by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEGNA Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.11 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.