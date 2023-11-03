Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 146.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

