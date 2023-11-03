Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

