Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,730 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 56.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 60.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 979.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.00 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

