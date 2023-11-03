Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $672,000 Investment in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Artesian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Artesian Resources by 56.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.19.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.70%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

