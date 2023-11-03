Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Terns Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TERN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.0 %

TERN stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -0.94. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.