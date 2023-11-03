Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,486.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.75 million. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

