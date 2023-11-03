Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.

VNO stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

