Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE HP opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
