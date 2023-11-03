Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

SU opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

