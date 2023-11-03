Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,075,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,157,000 after purchasing an additional 810,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,360,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

