Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,345 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.78.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at $281,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.37. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

