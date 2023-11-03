Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,730 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of James River Group worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in James River Group by 839.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JRVR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

James River Group Trading Up 2.3 %

JRVR stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $530.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.35.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

